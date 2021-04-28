Biden speech to Congress: What has he achieved in 100 days?

Biden took over the presidency with a nation on the rebound from the depths of 2020's lockdown-induced economic contraction. Since then, the administration - and Democrats in Congress - have shoveled a massive amount of government funds to ensure that the growth continues. The $1.9tn aid package passed in February included direct payments to many Americans, extended unemployment benefits, funds for businesses and state governments, and child-aid support that is estimated to reduce the youth poverty rate in the US by half.