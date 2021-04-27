Biden 100 days: What we all got wrong about him

But look beyond the headline and lift the lid on this policy a little further. There is a lot to see. Perhaps most significant is the extension of child tax credits. Poorer families could soon be receiving up to $3,000 per child per annum. It is estimated this one measure will lift literally millions of youngsters out of poverty. As things stand, this measure is for 2021 only - but it is clear within the White House that Joe Biden wants to make this permanent.