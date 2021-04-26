Breonna Taylor: Inquest launched into Louisville Police Department
The US Justice Department has ordered an investigation into the Louisville Police Department in Kentucky, following the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor during a police raid a year ago.
It is the second such inquiry announced in a week. The Minneapolis Police Department is also being investigated over George Floyd's death in Minnesota.
Both cases sparked protests against racism and brutality.
No charges were brought against police officers over the death of Ms Taylor.
The 26-year-old paramedic was fatally shot by officers in March 2020, after they forced entry into her Louisville home using a "no-knock" warrant that meant they did not have to announce themselves.
The three police officers who carried out the raid were eventually sacked and one, Brett Hankison, was charged with endangering Ms Taylor's neighbours by firing into a next door apartment.