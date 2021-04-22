Daunte Wright: Hundreds attend Minneapolis funeral of man shot by police
- Published
Hundreds of mourners, including family members and activists, have attended the funeral of a black man who was shot dead by police in Minneapolis.
Daunte Wright, 20, was killed during a routine traffic stop in the Brooklyn City suburb of the city on 11 April.
The city was already on edge amid the high-profile trial of a white ex-police officer accused of murdering African-American George Floyd last year.
That officer, Derek Chauvin, was convicted of murder on Tuesday.
The spate of incidents in Minneapolis have triggered national outrage and widespread protests. They also prompted the US justice department to launch an investigation into the practices and conduct of the city's police department.
The investigation will examine whether there has been a pattern "of unconstitutional or unlawful policing" in Minneapolis, Attorney General Merrick Garland said earlier this week.
What's happening at the funeral?
Hundreds of mourners, many wearing facemasks due to the coronavirus pandemic, gathered at a historically black church in the north of the the city on Thursday afternoon to remember Mr Wright.
The Reverend Al Sharpton, a veteran civil rights leader, is set to deliver the eulogy at the Shiloh Temple International Ministries, just as he did at Mr Floyd's funeral last year.
Another veteran civil rights leader, the Reverend Jesse Jackson, is attending the funeral, as is Ben Crump, the lawyer representing the families of both Mr Wright and Mr Floyd.
On Wednesday hundreds of people attended a public viewing of Mr Wright's open casket, which was covered in red roses at the Shiloh Temple International Ministries.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz also called on residents of the state to conduct two minutes of silence at the start of the funeral. He said Mr Wright's death was connected to the "deep, systemic racism" faced by black Americans.
What happened to Daunte Wright?
Police said they stopped Mr Wright for having an expired tag on his car licence plate, but then tried to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. Family members say he was racially profiled.
Police then released body camera footage that showed Mr Wright fleeing from officers after they told him he was being arrested for an outstanding warrant. As Mr Wright re-entered his car, Officer Potter can be heard shouting "Taser" several times before firing a shot.
The police claim the officer meant to shoot her Taser, not her gun.
Since the shooting the officer who killed Mr Wright, Kim Potter, has resigned and been charged with second-degree manslaughter.