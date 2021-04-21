US launches federal probe into Minneapolis police
A federal investigation has been launched into policing practices in the city of Minneapolis, a day after one of its former officers was convicted of the murder of George Floyd.
US Attorney General Merrick Garland said it would look at whether the police department engages in a pattern of excessive force, among other issues.
It follows national outrage over the killing of Mr Floyd by Derek Chauvin.
The former officer was convicted of all charges on Tuesday.
Chauvin was filmed kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest in May 2020. Mr Floyd, an unarmed African American, was pronounced dead an hour later.
The footage sparked protests across the country, and calls for police reformation.
