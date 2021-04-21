Afghan War: Do Americans support Biden pulling out?

The US military is a hammer and everything looks like a nail. I'm not saying the US should not be involved overseas, but I don't think the US military is a proper vehicle for that. Over the past 40 years, we've been engaged in conflicts in the Middle East: Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen. The whole purpose of the establishment of NATO and the UN was to have a more multilateral approach to these issues, and they don't really do that. The first answer to questions should not be a militaristic solution. It should be more so a diplomatic one.