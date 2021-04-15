William Amos: Canadian politician seen naked in work Zoom call
- Published
A Canadian politician has apologised after appearing naked in a video call with colleagues.
"This was an unfortunate error," William Amos, who represents the Quebec district of Pontiac, said in a statement on Wednesday.
"My video was accidentally turned on as I was changing into my work clothes after going for a jog," he said.
A screenshot of the incident posted on social media shows Mr Amos holding a mobile phone over his private parts.
The liberal member of parliament was captured standing behind a chair near a desk between the Quebec and Canadian flags.
So for those wondering, the MP who appeared in his simplest attire is in fact Pontiac Liberal MP William Amos, according to this pic I was sent (compared to a Facebook live of him in his office just yesterday). pic.twitter.com/AtmKAmf8Am— Christopher Nardi (@ChrisGNardi) April 14, 2021
Mr Amos said he was "embarrassed" by the incident, which he described as an "honest mistake" that "won't happen again".
"I sincerely apologise to my colleagues in the House of Commons for this unintentional distraction," he said in his statement, later tweeting a similar apology.
I made a really unfortunate mistake today & obviously I’m embarrassed by it. My camera was accidentally left on as I changed into work clothes after going for a jog. I sincerely apologize to all my colleagues in the House. It was an honest mistake + it won’t happen again.— Will Amos (@WillAAmos) April 14, 2021
A member of Canada's Bloc Québécois party, Claude DeBellefeuille, said after the conference call that it might be "necessary to remind the members, especially the male ones, that a tie and jacket are obligatory".
"We have seen that the member is in great physical shape, but I think members should be reminded to be careful and control the camera," she said in French, according to CTV News.