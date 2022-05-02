JD Vance: Can Trump's 'hillbilly' win the Senate?

In 2017, Mr Vance moved back to Ohio from California, where he had been working in biotech. He married a Yale Law classmate, Usha Chilukuri (now Vance), who had clerked at the Supreme Court. In Hillbilly Elegy, he described her as his "Yale spirit guide", who helped him navigate the socially treacherous waters of the Ivy League and the recruitment rounds of the big law firms. The couple now have a son.