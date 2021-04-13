Daunte Wright shooting: Police chief resigns over black motorist's death
- Published
The police chief of the city where a black motorist was killed has resigned along with the officer who shot him.
Police Chief Tim Gannon and Officer Kim Potter quit the Brooklyn Center force two days after the death of Daunte Wright sparked two nights of unrest.
She says she mistook her gun for her Taser as he tried to escape arrest.
It happened in a suburb of Minneapolis, a city already on edge for the ongoing trial of an ex-police officer accused of murdering George Floyd last year.