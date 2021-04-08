Phillip Adams: South Carolina shooting suspect named as former NFL player
Authorities in South Carolina have identified the man suspected of shooting and killing five people as former NFL player Phillip Adams.
Dr Robert Lesslie, 70; his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69; grandchildren Adah Lesslie, 9; and Noah Lesslie, 5; and worker James Lewis, 38, were killed.
The family were found in their home in Rock Hill, South Carolina, 30 miles (48km) from Charlotte, North Carolina.
The attack came as President Joe Biden announced new gun control measures.
Officials said the murders were committed on Wednesday evening by Mr Adams, 32, who then killed himself in a nearby home after a standoff with police.
A person who spoke on condition of anonymity told the Associated Press news agency that Mr Adams' parents live near the doctor's home and that Dr Lesslie had treated him.
Mr Lewis was a technician with Gaston Sheet Metal Services working at the home. Another worker at the home, Robert Shook, was also shot and taken to hospital where he has undergone multiple surgeries.
"Both men involved in this incident are long-standing, beloved members of our family at GSM," the company wrote on Facebook.
Dr Lesslie had been married to his wife for over 40 years, according to an online biography. He was a well-known doctor and author of books about medicine.
He also founded the Riverview Medical Center and Riverview House Calls/Riverview Hospice and Palliative Care.
A man who claimed to be Mr Adams' father told WNCN-TV that his son was the attacker. "I think the football messed him up," Alonzo Adams told the station.
On Thursday, an NFL spokesperson expressed condolences in a statement, saying: "Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the victims of this devastating tragedy."
Mr Biden was already scheduled to announce new gun restrictions on Thursday. He paid tribute to the victims during his address at the White House Rose Garden.
"As I was coming to the Oval Office I got the word that in South Carolina a physician, with his wife, two grandchildren and a person working at his house were gunned down. All five."
"So many people sitting here today snow that well," Mr Biden told the audience, who included victims of gun crime. "They know what its like when the seconds change your life forever."