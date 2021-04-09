Derek Chauvin trial: Police restraint killed George Floyd, expert says
- Published
George Floyd died because of how police restrained him, a medical expert at the trial of ex-police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis has said.
Forensic pathologist Dr Lindsey Thomas said "the activities of the law enforcement officers resulted in Mr Floyd's death" from lack of oxygen.
Mr Chauvin, 45, was filmed kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes during his arrest last May.
The ex-officer is on trial for murder and has denied the charges against him.
The footage of Mr Chauvin, who is white, with his knee on African-American Mr Floyd's neck sparked global protests against racism.
Prosecutors are trying to prove Mr Chauvin's use of force resulted in Mr Floyd's death, while Mr Chauvin's defence are seeking to show he was following his training and that drugs may have caused Mr Floyd's death.
The trial is in its second week and is expected to last for at least one month. The defence is due to begin arguing its case in court next week.
What did the medical expert say?
The official autopsy of George Floyd makes no mention of asphyxia, but Dr Thomas - a veteran forensic pathologist who has performed well over 5,000 autopsies in multiple US states - said she believed it was the primary manner by which he died.
Dr Thomas reviewed Mr Floyd's autopsy, medical reports and other materials on behalf of the prosecution. She also trained Dr Andrew Baker, the chief medical examiner who issued Mr Floyd's official death certificate.
"This is not a sudden cardiac death," she said. "It's a death where both the heart and lungs stopped working."
She said Mr Floyd was unable to get oxygen into his lungs with three police officers on top of him because he was handcuffed, in a prone position and had a knee on his neck: "What that means is the activities of the law enforcement officers resulted in Mr Floyd's death."
She added that, based on her review, she could confidently rule out both a drug overdose and Mr Floyd's heart problems as the cause of death.
Pointing instead to bruises, facial discolouration and video footage, she claimed Mr Floyd's struggle with the officers placed additional "physiological stress" on his heart and lungs.
"There's no evidence to suggest that he would have died that night if not for the actions of law enforcement," she said.