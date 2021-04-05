Derek Chauvin trial: Rare testimony from Minneapolis police chief
- Published
The Minneapolis police chief who criticised Derek Chauvin over the death of George Floyd has begun his testimony in the former officer's murder trial.
Days after Mr Floyd's May 2020 arrest and death in police custody, Chief Medaria Arradondo fired Mr Chauvin and the three other officers involved.
It is rare for police chiefs to testify against their former officers and his testimony will be closely watched.
Mr Chauvin, 45, has denied multiple charges of murder and manslaughter.
Footage of Mr Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on African-American Mr Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes last year sparked global protests against racism.
Monday marks the sixth day in Mr Chauvin's trial, which is expected to last for at least one month.
What did the police chief say?
In court, Mr Arradondo was asked by prosecutors about the training Minneapolis police officers receive.
His testimony will be critical for the prosecution as they work to establish that Mr Chauvin's actions in May were contrary to department training.
Last June, Mr Arradondo said that Mr Floyd's "tragic death was not due to a lack of training - the training was there". He called Mr Floyd's death "murder", and said Mr Chauvin "knew that Floyd was nonresponsive" during the last few minutes.
On Monday, Chief Arradondo was asked several questions by prosecutor Steve Schleicher about de-escalation - strategies that allow officers to diffuse situations without using force.
He said "if you could take your way out of a situation", that was always better than using force, adding that officers may seek the"community's help" when available.
Mr Arradondo was also asked about bystanders who film police on the job. As long as they do not obstruct police, onlookers "have the absolute First Amendment rights to record", he said.
Earlier in the trial, Mr Chauvin's defence team had suggested that the crowd of bystanders observing Mr Floyd's arrest may have influenced the course of events that day.
Given how uncommon it is for a police chief to serve as a witness in a case involving former officers, Mr Arradondo's testimony will be closely scrutinised. On the stand, Mr Arradondo remained calm, speaking slowly and in a matter-of-fact manner, occasionally directing his testimony to the jury.
What else happened in court?
Earlier on Monday, the court heard from Dr Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld, who served as Mr Floyd's primary caregiver on the night he died.
Then a senior resident at the Hennepin Country Medical Center, Dr Lagenfeld testified on Monday that he pronounced Mr Floyd dead some 30 minutes after beginning treatment.
Dr Lagenfeld told the court he believed that Mr Floyd's death was caused from a lack of oxygen, called asphyxia.
This may help prosecutors, who have suggested they will argue that asphyxiation was the cause of Mr Floyd's death - contrasting the ruling of the medical examiner who said Mr Floyd died of "cardiopulmonary arrest", which means a person's heart and lungs have stopped.
Mr Chauvin's defence team has contended that alleged drug use and an underlying heart condition contributed to Mr Floyd's death.
Mr Floyd's heart was not beating enough to "sustain life" at any point after his admission to the hospital, Dr Lagenfeld said.
The physician's appearance in court follows testimony from two paramedics who said that Mr Floyd had no pulse and did not appear to be breathing when they arrived at the scene.
Why is the case so important?
Footage of Mr Chauvin kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck was viewed around the world and sparked mass demonstrations against racism and police brutality.
Former US President Barack Obama said the protests represented a "genuine and legitimate frustration over a decades-long failure to reform police practices and the broader criminal justice system".
Police officers have rarely been convicted - if they are charged at all - for deaths that occur in custody, and the verdict in this trial is being seen as an indication of how the US legal system will treat such cases in future.