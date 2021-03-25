BBC News

‘Lives lost’ as tornadoes sweep Alabama

The tornadoes left a trail of destruction across Alabama

Deaths have been reported in Alabama, as tornadoes continue to batter the southern US state.

"Tragically, we are receiving reports of loss of life," Governor Kay Ivey said, without giving any numbers. She urged residents to be on high alert.

The casualties and injuries were reported in Calhoun County as the powerful storm damaged houses and uprooted trees.

The tornadoes later hit Chilton County and were nearing Shelby Country.

"DO NOT WAIT TO SEE THE TORNADO! If you are in its path, TAKE SHELTER NOW!" the National Weather Service tweeted.

Social media users posted dramatic footage of the fast-moving tornadoes wreaking havoc in Alabama.

In 2019, more than 20 people - including three children - died after two tornadoes caused extensive damage to buildings and roads in eastern Alabama.

