‘Lives lost’ as tornadoes sweep Alabama
Deaths have been reported in Alabama, as tornadoes continue to batter the southern US state.
"Tragically, we are receiving reports of loss of life," Governor Kay Ivey said, without giving any numbers. She urged residents to be on high alert.
The casualties and injuries were reported in Calhoun County as the powerful storm damaged houses and uprooted trees.
The tornadoes later hit Chilton County and were nearing Shelby Country.
"DO NOT WAIT TO SEE THE TORNADO! If you are in its path, TAKE SHELTER NOW!" the National Weather Service tweeted.
Social media users posted dramatic footage of the fast-moving tornadoes wreaking havoc in Alabama.
Tornado emergency issued for south Birmingham, Alabama
A large and violent wedge shaped tornado is passing through the southern end of the city at this time. The weather service has called this a 'catastrophic event'!
pic.twitter.com/5P5wiPlMui
In 2019, more than 20 people - including three children - died after two tornadoes caused extensive damage to buildings and roads in eastern Alabama.