Covid vaccine: AstraZeneca updates US vaccine efficacy results
AstraZeneca has downgraded the efficacy result of its coronavirus vaccine trial in the US after health officials questioned the results.
The Anglo-Swedish firm adjusted the efficacy rate of its vaccine against Covid-19 symptoms from 79% to 76%, but said the trial results confirm it "is highly effective in adults".
US health officials had been concerned the trial was using outdated data.
AstraZeneca said it now looked forward to getting US regulatory approval.
The US trials of the AstraZeneca jab had involved more than 32,000 volunteers, mostly in America, but also in Chile and Peru.
In the results announced on Monday, the company said the vaccine was found to be 79% effective at stopping symptomatic Covid disease and was 100% effective at preventing people from falling seriously ill.
But the next day, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said it had been informed by data and safety officials monitoring the trial that information may have been used that provided an "incomplete view of the efficacy data".
Dr Anthony Fauci, the White House's Chief Medical Advisor, then warned reporters the firm would "likely come out with a modified statement".
AstraZeneca's revised results now put the vaccine's overall efficacy at 76% instead of 79%. Among the over 65s, its efficacy rose from 80% to 85% and against severe disease it remains 100% effective.
After the initial release of data the company received a highly unusual public rebuke from independent scientists overseeing the trial, who said the company may have given "outdated information" that gave an "incomplete view" of the vaccine's effectiveness.
It is now clear that the numbers have not moved by much and it begs the question why such a row over data was not conducted in private. AstraZeneca has risked reputational damage as a result of the public ticking off and senior figures are privately dismayed by the row.
So why didn't AstraZeneca simply wait? I'm told that the company felt a duty to publish results on Monday as soon as the agreed threshold of cases had been passed. A key reason was that there was a specific analysis showing there were no safety issues regarding blood clots. Given that a few EU countries are still not using the vaccine because of concerns over clots, this information would provide reassurance.
This is the latest in a string of controversies surrounding the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, over dosing, efficacy in the elderly, clots and supplies to the EU.
The key point to remember is that this is a highly effective vaccine with a strong safety record. Regulators in the UK and EU have said its benefits far outweigh any side effects.
While other companies are set to make billions from their Covid vaccines, AstraZeneca is producing theirs at cost throughout the pandemic.
Unlike Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines, the AstraZeneca jab can be stored at fridge temperature, and it will play a vital role in immunisation in low and middle income countries.
"We look forward to filing our regulatory submission for Emergency Use Authorization in the US and preparing for the rollout of millions of doses across America," Mene Pangalos, an executive vice president at AstraZeneca, said on Thursday.
The US had ordered 300 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine when it emerged as a frontrunner in the global race to immunise people against Covid-19.
But delays and controversies have seen three other vaccines beat it to a US rollout.