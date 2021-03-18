Atlanta spa shootings: Who are the victims?
- Published
Officials and local media in the US state of Georgia have begun to identify the eight people who were killed on Tuesday night inside spas in the Atlanta area.
Only four have been named so far by US officials. South Korean diplomats in the US say they believe that four of those who died were of Korean origin.
Here's what we know about the victims.
Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33
Ms Yaun and her husband had gone to Young's Asian Massage for a couples massage, according to an online fundraiser set up for the family's funeral costs.
Her husband, who was in another room during the attack, was unharmed. The couple had only recently been married.
One friend told WXIA-TV that Ms Yaun was a friendly person "who seemed to have a light around her that just drew you in".
Her family told local media that the couple has two children - a teenage son and an 8-month-old baby girl.
Xiaojie Tan, 49
Xiaojie Tan owned two businesses, including Young's Asian Spa where the first shooting occurred, according to city business records.
She is also listed as the business owner for Wang's Feet and Body Massage in Kennesaw, Georgia.
According to NBC News, she was also a licensed massage therapist.
She emigrated from China years ago and her daughter had recently graduated from college, a friend of Ms Tan's told USA Today.
"She was the sweetest person you'd ever meet," he said.
Daoyou Feng, 44
No address is known for Ms Feng, and no reports have yet emerged about her.
Her last name appears to be Chinese, but that has not been confirmed by officials.
Paul Andre Michels, 54
Kikiana Whidby told CBS News that Mr Michels was godfather to her son. "I'm mad, it couldn't have happened to a nicer guy," she told the station.
She said that Mr Michels had been out of work for some time, and had been doing maintenance work for Young's Asian Spa when the shooting occurred.
He built his last shelf there on Tuesday, the day of the shooting, she said.
John Michels, his younger brother, told the Daily Beast that Mr Michels had been considering getting in to the massage business himself and was looking at opening a business of his own.
He added that his brother had served in the military from 1985 to 1989, and was a gun owner, a Catholic and "staunch Republican".
Elcias R Hernandez-Ortiz, 30
An online fundraiser for Mr Hernandez-Ortiz, the only victim to survive the attacks, says that he is intensive care after being shot in the forehead, lungs and stomach at Young's Asian Spa.
"Please pray for my family and the families that were affected by this shooting," his wife, Flor Gonzalez, wrote on the fundraising page.
She told the New York Times her husband moved to the US from Guatemala over a decade ago and worked as a mechanic.
Their daughter Yoseline, 9, told WGCL-TV that "he is a really good dad".