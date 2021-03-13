Breonna Taylor: Protest to mark anniversary of police killing
A large protest is due to take place in the US city of Louisville to mark a year since the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black medic who was shot dead when police raided her home.
The incident caused outrage, spurring protests against racism and brutality.
Ms Taylor was shot by officers who forced entry into her home using a "no-knock" warrant that meant they did not have to announce themselves.
The three police officers who carried out the raid were eventually sacked.
During the operation Ms Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker shot and wounded one of the officers. Earlier this month a charge of attempted murder against him was dropped.
Mr Walker said he fired once because he believed criminals were breaking in. The officers responded with 32 shots, six of which struck Ms Taylor.
However a grand jury decided not to charge any of them over Ms Taylor's death, sparking protests.
The killing initially did not attract nationwide attention. But it received renewed focus after the police killing of unarmed black man George Floyd in Minneapolis, which ignited anti-racism protests around the world.
Ms Taylor's case attracted the support of celebrities such as tennis star Naomi Osaka and basketball legend LeBron James. A US Department of Justice investigation is ongoing.
The city of Louisville paid $12m (£8.6m) to Ms Taylor's family and agreed to police reforms to settle a wrongful death lawsuit.
Only one of the police officers who took part in the deadly raid faced any charges linked to the botched raid. Brett Hankison was charged with endangering Ms Taylor's neighbours by firing into a next door apartment.
Earlier this week the city of Minneapolis reached a $27m settlement with George Floyd's family.
"That the largest pre-trial settlement in a wrongful death case ever would be for the life of a black man sends a powerful message that black lives do matter and police brutality against people of colour must end," said Floyd family attorney Ben Crump.
Jury selection is under way for the murder trial of police officer Derek Chauvin, who was filmed with his knee on Mr Floyd's neck as he begs for his life and says "I can't breathe". He was later pronounced dead in hospital.