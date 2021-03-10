Corey Hurren: Rideau Hall breacher gets six years jail
- Published
A Canadian man has been sentenced to six years for his armed breach of the gates of an estate where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives.
Corey Hurren, a military reservist and sausage-maker, pleaded guilty last month to seven weapons charges and one destruction of property charge.
In July 2020, Hurren, 46, rammed the gates of Rideau Hall, before entering the grounds in an attempt to "arrest" Mr Trudeau.
He later surrendered without incident.
He initially faced a total of 21 weapons charges and one for threatening Mr Trudeau after the attack.
Crown prosecutors had asked for six years, saying that Hurren presented a danger to society. Defence lawyers argued that he had been negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic and pointed to his military service to the community.
Ontario Court Justice Robert Wadden agreed that six years was the "appropriate" sentence, but said Hurren would be given one year of credit for time spent in custody.
The Manitoba resident was armed with several guns including one with an illegal magazine.
In an Ottawa court on 7 February, Hurren pleaded guilty to seven weapon related charges, including possessing weapons for "a purpose dangerous to the public peace".
He also pleaded guilty to wilfully damaging property.
Prime Minister Trudeau and his family, who are currently living at a cottage on the Rideau Hall property while the official residence is renovated, were not at home at the time of the 3 July incident.
Nor was then-Governor General Julie Payette, who lived in Rideau Hall as the official representative of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada's head of state.
Hurren said in a statement read in court last month that he did not intend to hurt anyone.
According to the RCMP's investigation, obtained by the CBC, Hurren wanted to have Mr Trudeau arrested "for his policies related to firearms restrictions and Covid responses".
Pictures taken outside Rideau Hall after the incident last summer appeared to show damage to the main pedestrian gate, which Hurren rammed through in his vehicle.
Hurren had two loaded shotguns, a revolver, a prohibited rifle and a pistol with him at the time, court documents said.
Two months before the attack, Mr Trudeau's Liberal government had announced a ban on the sale and use of 1,500 varieties of assault weapons. The measure followed a gun rampage across the province of Nova Scotia that became the deadliest shooting in Canada's history.