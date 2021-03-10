Fake heiress Anna Sorokin: 'Crime pays, in a way'

Though Sorokin did enjoy champagne lunches and luxury holidays, she primarily had her sights set on creating her arts foundation and she fraudulently sought a $22m loan to try to get it off the ground. She even produced a high-end brochure (but never paid the designer) and claimed to have the backing of celebrity artists, such as the late Cristo, for the launch party. (Before the artist died last year, his publicist told the BBC the claim was pure fabrication.)