Covid-19: Dolly Parton marks vaccination with Jolene rewrite
Country star Dolly Parton has been given a Covid-19 vaccine dose, after urging others to follow her example by reimaging one of her hit songs.
Parton, 75, sang an adapted version of Jolene before receiving the shot at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday.
"Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I'm begging of you, please don't hesitate," Parton sang in a video.
She was injected with a vaccine developed by Moderna.
Parton was credited with helping fund the Moderna vaccine after donating $1m (£716,000) to Vanderbilt University Medical Centre.
A portion of the singer's money went towards funding an early stage-trial of the Moderna vaccine. In trials, the Moderna vaccine was found to offer nearly 95% protection against severe Covid-19.
Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021
The Grammy-winning musician said she had been "waiting a while" for her vaccination.
"I'm old enough to get it and I'm smart enough to get it," the singer told fans in a video posted from the university.
Last month Parton told the Associated Press she wanted to wait until vaccines were more widely available because "I don't want it to look like I'm jumping the line".
Now vaccine supply has increased - in the US at least - Parton said she "wanted to encourage everybody" to get theirs.
"I just want to say to all of you cowards out there - don't be such a chicken squat. Get out there and get your shot," she said.
The 9 to 5 singer is the latest star to promote coronavirus vaccinations.
Other celebrities who have had a Covid-19 vaccine include:
- Sir David Attenborough
The naturalist and broadcaster, 94, received the Covid-19 jab in January, months after speaking of the "immense suffering" caused by the pandemic.
- Jane Fonda
The Academy Award-winning actress, 83, shared the news of her jab in an Instagram post in February, posting: "It doesn't hurt".
- Sir Ian McKellen
The veteran actor, 81, was vaccinated at Queen Mary's University Hospital in London, saying afterwards that he felt "euphoric".
- Arnold Schwarzenegger
The former politician and action hero, 73, had his jab in January in Los Angeles and nodded to one of his best-known movie lines when he said: "Come with me if you want to live."
Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live! pic.twitter.com/xJi86qQNcm— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 20, 2021
- Bette Midler
The Broadway singer and actress, 75, announced she got the Pfizer vaccine on US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live in February.
- Sir Elton John and Sir Michael Caine
The pair urged the public to get vaccinated against coronavirus in an National Health Service (NHS) advert released in February.
I am proud to join forces with @themichaelcaine to promote the fantastic @NHSEngland #COVIDVaccine program, demonstrating how quick and easy it is to get vaccinated and why it's so important. Let's all come together and do our bit in the fight against this wretched disease. pic.twitter.com/Ub7npvyF6U— Elton John (@eltonofficial) February 10, 2021