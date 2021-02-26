Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer to make 'full recovery'
Lady Gaga's dog walker, who was shot by two men who attacked him and stole the US singer's two French bulldogs, is expected to recover, his family says.
Ryan Fischer's family says he "is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery".
Mr Fischer was attacked late on Wednesday in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
In her first public reaction, Lady Gaga - who is currently in Italy - tweeted on Friday: "My heart is sick."
"I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return."
My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us. pic.twitter.com/3NY9u7Mw2K— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 26, 2021
And in another Twitter post, the singer wrote: "I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You're forever a hero."
Gaga is known to be extremely protective of her dogs, who have accompanied her to the American Music Awards and her 2017 Super Bowl Halftime show.
Footage has emerged showing one of the suspects firing at Mr Fischer before making off with the dogs, Koji and Gustav.
A third bulldog, named Miss Asia, ran away and was later recovered by police.
The dog walker was transported to hospital in an unknown condition. He was shot in the chest, according to reports in US media.
But his family released a statement on Friday praising the medical staff who were caring for him, saying they were confident for his full return to health, accord to US media.
"We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan," the statement said.
"Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset. Ryan loves Gustavo and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does; so we join in her plea for their safe return."
Police said the attack happened at about 21:40 local time on 24 February, in the area of Sierra Bonita Avenue and Sunset Boulevard.
"The suspects approached the victim in a white Nissan Altima four door. Two suspects exited the vehicle and demanded the victim turn over the dogs at gunpoint," the LAPD said in an updated statement on Friday.
"The victim struggled with the suspects and was shot once by one of the suspects. The suspects took two of the three dogs and fled the scene in the suspect vehicle."
The statement said "the victim is in stable condition", and the two suspects are described as black males aged 20-25.
Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, is currently in Italy working on a new Ridley Scott film, Gucci.
It is not clear whether Lady Gaga's dogs were specifically targeted in the attack.
