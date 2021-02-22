Covid: US on verge of exceeding 500,000 deaths
The US is on track to top 500,000 deaths from Covid-19 - the most for any country in the world - on Monday.
It comes just over a year after the first transmission of the novel coronavirus, first detected in China, was recorded on the US west coast.
The grim milestone will be marked by a candle-lighting ceremony and moment of silence at the White House. President Joe Biden will also deliver remarks.
More than 28.1 million Americans have been infected - another global record.
The number of Americans who have had the coronavirus is nearly double that of second-highest India (11 million) and Brazil (10.1 million). Brazil has recorded the second-largest death toll at 244,000 while Mexico is in third with 178,000.
"People decades from now are going to be talking about this as a terribly historic milestone in the history of this country, to have these many people to have died from a respiratory-borne infection," the nation's top immunologist, Dr Anthony Fauci, told CNN on Sunday.
At least 90,000 more Americans are expected to be killed by 1 June, according to a recent projection from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).
The IHME estimates that by late May, the virus will kill around 500 Americans per day - down from approximately 2,000 daily deaths now.