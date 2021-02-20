US plane scatters engine debris over Denver homes
A Boeing jet has scattered debris over a residential area near Denver after one of its engines failed on take-off.
The Boeing 777, with 231 passengers and 10 crew on board, was able to return safely and land at Denver airport. No injuries were reported.
Police in the town of Broomfield posted pictures of what appears to be the front of an engine casing in the front garden of a home.
The United Airlines plane was bound for Honolulu.
The aircraft suffered a failure in its right-hand engine, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
Incredible photos by Hayden Smith of UA328 suffering an engine failure shortly after departing Denver #UA328 #Denver #UAL328 pic.twitter.com/JF89Q8lPua— Tamas K-L (@tamaskls) February 20, 2021
Broomfield police urged residents not to touch or move the debris and said the National Transportation Safety Board would be leading the investigation.