Texas Senator Ted Cruz flew to Mexico amid state energy crisis, US media report
- Published
Texas Senator Ted Cruz flew to Mexico with his family amid a weather crisis that has left millions in his state without power, US media report.
Photos of the Republican lawmaker at an airport emerged on Twitter on Wednesday, fuelling reports that he had left Texas amid the energy crisis.
His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the BBC.
Texas has seen widespread power and water outages due to the uncommonly frigid weather.
Mr Cruz flew to Cancun with his family, CBS news confirmed. He is expected to return Thursday afternoon.
The report comes as hundreds of thousands of Mr Cruz's fellow Texans woke up to a fourth day without power, after extreme winter weather overwhelmed the state's energy grid.
Texas officials have also ordered seven million people in the state to boil tap water before consuming it due to damaged infrastructure and pipes.
At least 24 people have died amid the winter storms.
Mr Cruz had been active on Twitter in recent days, sharing updates about power in the state, but has not yet commented on his travel.
Mr Cruz is a high-profile member of the Republican party. He ran unsuccessfully for president in 2016. An ally to former president Donald Trump, the senator was present in Washington last week for Mr Trump's second impeachment trial, where he voted to acquit.
The new scrutiny on Mr Cruz comes as he reportedly contemplates a second presidential bid in 2024. The lawmaker's current Senate term will expire in early 2025.