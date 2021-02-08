Trump impeachment: Supporters rioted 'of their own accord'
Lawyers for Donald Trump have responded to his impeachment charges, saying that supporters of the former president stormed Congress on 6 January of their own accord.
Mr Trump's trial in the US Senate is due to begin on Tuesday after he was impeached for the second time by the House of Representatives last month.
He is charged with "inciting insurrection" in a speech to supporters in Washington.
He says he will not testify.
Five people died when a mob of Trump supporters attacked Congress, forcing politicians and staff to hide in offices.
The ex-president's lawyers say that FBI documents reveal the riot was planned for days in advance, meaning that Mr Trump cannot have encouraged the violence on 6 January.