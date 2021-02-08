Super Bowl: Cardboard cut-outs and Amanda Gorman steal the show
This year's Super Bowl was like no other, for obvious reasons.
Tom Brady steered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a comfortable 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, but many of the night's talking points were off the pitch.
Canadian R&B star The Weeknd was largely forced to perform his half-time show from the stands due to coronavirus protocols.
And while the stadium looked filled, it was due to 30,000 cardboard cut-outs.
Here we take a look at some of the standout moments from a Super Bowl taking place in the middle of a pandemic.
Cardboard fans
At first glance, you may have thought the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, looked worryingly full, considering we're in the middle of a pandemic.
But there were only around 25,000 people in the 65,000 capacity stadium, which included 7,500 vaccinated health workers.
The numbers were made up by some 30,000 cardboard cut-outs, including the likes of Ozzy Osbourne and Billie Eilish.
Brian McCarthy, a spokesperson for the NFL, tweeted that the cut-outs were to provide physical distance between fans and vaccinated health care workers.
But despite the reduced numbers, many on social media were still unhappy.
With a crowd this big, the real winner this #SuperBowl is COVID.— Ahmed Ali (@MrAhmednurAli) February 7, 2021
Gorman steals the show - again
It's been quite a few weeks for Amanda Gorman.
The 22-year-old youth poet laureate, who captivated audiences around the world with her performance at Joe Biden's inauguration last month, opened the Super Bowl with a pre-recorded poem about key workers.
In her poem, Chorus of the Captains, she honoured educator Trimaine Davis, ICU nurse manager Suzie Dorner and veteran James Martin.
What a moment. @TheAmandaGorman #SBLV pic.twitter.com/v8VM9uhPww— NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2021
First female referee and coaches
The 55th Super Bowl was the first to be officiated by a woman.
Sarah Thomas, 47, became the first woman to referee full-time in the NFL in 2015.
This year was also the first time two women were coaching in the game.
Lori Locust, a defensive line assistant, and Maral Javadifar, an assistant strength and conditioning coach, are both on the staff of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians.
Working 5 to 9
The Super Bowl is perhaps the only event on earth that sparks interest in the ad breaks.
This year Dolly Parton reworked her classic hit 9 to 5 for Squarespace, the website builder.
Work #5to9 on your passion projects with the help of @squarespace! Tune in to the #SuperBowl this Sunday ❤️ https://t.co/46GGZlmM4b pic.twitter.com/m0SkzWARXu— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) February 2, 2021
"Cuz it's hustlin' time," Ms Parton sang in 5 to 9. "A whole new way to make a livin'."
But not everyone appreciated the "side hustle" celebration.
"You are advocating no down time, no family time, no recreation. Just work 5 to 9. It is disturbing and dystopian," one user tweeted at Squarespace.