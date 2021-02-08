BBC News

Super Bowl: Cardboard cut-outs and Amanda Gorman steal the show

image captionWhile the stadium looked filled, it was due to 30,000 cardboard cut-outs

This year's Super Bowl was like no other, for obvious reasons.

Tom Brady steered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a comfortable 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, but many of the night's talking points were off the pitch.

Canadian R&B star The Weeknd was largely forced to perform his half-time show from the stands due to coronavirus protocols.

And while the stadium looked filled, it was due to 30,000 cardboard cut-outs.

Here we take a look at some of the standout moments from a Super Bowl taking place in the middle of a pandemic.

Cardboard fans

At first glance, you may have thought the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, looked worryingly full, considering we're in the middle of a pandemic.

But there were only around 25,000 people in the 65,000 capacity stadium, which included 7,500 vaccinated health workers.

The numbers were made up by some 30,000 cardboard cut-outs, including the likes of Ozzy Osbourne and Billie Eilish.

image captionFans watched the game alongside cardboard cut-outs

Brian McCarthy, a spokesperson for the NFL, tweeted that the cut-outs were to provide physical distance between fans and vaccinated health care workers.

But despite the reduced numbers, many on social media were still unhappy.

Gorman steals the show - again

It's been quite a few weeks for Amanda Gorman.

The 22-year-old youth poet laureate, who captivated audiences around the world with her performance at Joe Biden's inauguration last month, opened the Super Bowl with a pre-recorded poem about key workers.

In her poem, Chorus of the Captains, she honoured educator Trimaine Davis, ICU nurse manager Suzie Dorner and veteran James Martin.

First female referee and coaches

The 55th Super Bowl was the first to be officiated by a woman.

Sarah Thomas, 47, became the first woman to referee full-time in the NFL in 2015.

image captionThomas was also the first woman to full-time referee in the NFL

This year was also the first time two women were coaching in the game.

Lori Locust, a defensive line assistant, and Maral Javadifar, an assistant strength and conditioning coach, are both on the staff of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians.

Working 5 to 9

The Super Bowl is perhaps the only event on earth that sparks interest in the ad breaks.

This year Dolly Parton reworked her classic hit 9 to 5 for Squarespace, the website builder.

"Cuz it's hustlin' time," Ms Parton sang in 5 to 9. "A whole new way to make a livin'."

But not everyone appreciated the "side hustle" celebration.

"You are advocating no down time, no family time, no recreation. Just work 5 to 9. It is disturbing and dystopian," one user tweeted at Squarespace.

