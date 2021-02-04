Marjorie Taylor Greene: Republican says she 'regrets' QAnon posts
- Published
Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene has expressed regret for past incendiary comments and support for conspiracy theories.
Her comments at the US House of Representatives come as lawmakers gather for a vote on whether to strip her of committee assignments today.
"I was allowed to believe things that weren't true," she said. "And that is absolutely what I regret."
But Mrs Greene stopped short of an apology, and cast blame on the media.
"The media is just as guilty as QAnon for promoting lies," the 46-year-old said.
The Qanon conspiracy theory claims that former President Donald Trump was waging a clandestine war on a cabal of child-abusers.
Before taking office, the Georgia Republican liked posts calling for violence against Democratic lawmakers, claimed that school shootings and the 9/11 terror attack were staged events, and suggested Muslims should not serve in government, among other comments online.
On Thursday, Mrs Greene sought to distance herself from some of these past remarks, saying they were made before she ran for office.
"I want to tell you 9/11 absolutely happened," she said. "I do not believe that it's fake."
"These were words of the past. These things do not represent me," she said.
But she did not specifically apologise for past rhetoric, widely construed as racist and anti-Semitic.