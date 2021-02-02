Impeachment: House lays out case against Trump
Donald Trump must be convicted because he is "personally responsible" for the riot at the US Capitol, House Democrats have said.
In a pre-trial brief, they make the case for impeachment of the former president for "incitement of insurrection against the republic he swore to protect".
It calls for him to be disqualified from ever running for office again.
Mr Trump has repeatedly denied his words led to the riot on 6 January.
Lawyers for Mr Trump will argue that convicting a now-private citizen would be unconstitutional.
In response, the impeachment managers from the House say the Senate has jurisdiction to act because "a president must answer comprehensively for his conduct in office from his first day in office through his last".
"This is not a routine corruption charge," they wrote. "Trump has committed an impeachable offense of historic proportions."