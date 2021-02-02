BBC News

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: 'I'm a survivor of sexual assault'

US Democratic lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said she is a survivor of sexual assault.

The Bronx congresswoman wept as she revealed her past trauma during an Instagram Live about last month's Capitol riot.

"I'm a survivor of sexual assault," she said. "And I haven't told many people that in my life."

Ms Ocasio-Cortez, one of the biggest stars in her party, did not say more about the attack.

Talking of the sexual assault, Ms Ocasio-Cortez said: "When we go through trauma, trauma compounds on each other."

She said that conservatives like Texas Senator Ted Cruz - with whom she has feuded on Twitter - were using "the tactics of abusers" in denying Republican responsibility for the storming of the Capitol complex, which left five people dead.

During Monday night's Instagram Live, Ms Ocasio-Cortez described hiding in her bathroom at her congressional office during the chaos of the Capitol riot last month.

"I thought I was going to die," she said.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez said as she concealed herself behind the bathroom door, she glimpsed a white man storming into her office, shouting: "Where is she? Where is she?"

The congresswoman said it was a Capitol Police officer, but he looked at her with "anger and hostility" and did not identify himself as a member of law enforcement.

She said she and her staff did not know whether the officer was there to "help us, or hurt us".

