Capitol riot: Police chief apologises for pro-Trump riot
The acting chief of the US Capitol Police has apologised to Congress for not having done enough to prepare for the pro-Trump riot earlier this month.
"The department prepared in order to meet these challenges, but we did not do enough," said Yogananda Pittman, who took over when the ex-chief resigned.
Despite "strong potential for violence" the force did not adequately prepare for a "terrorist attack," she said.
Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died in the riot.
In remarks delivered via conference call on Tuesday, Chief Pittman told the House Appropriations Committee - which oversees the department's funding - that the agency was aware that protesters were planning to bring firearms and other weapons to the Capitol two days before the violence on 6 January.
She said her force of 1,200 officers on duty that day was "no match" for "the tens of thousands of insurrectionists" who stormed the Capitol as lawmakers were meeting inside to certify Joe Biden's presidential victory.
"The department failed to meet its own high standards as well as yours," she told the lawmakers at the closed door meeting, according to a transcript of her remarks provided to BBC News.
"I am here to offer my sincerest apologies on behalf of the department," added Chief Pittman, who was not yet in charge of the department on the day of the attack.
Two days before the violence, former Capitol Police chief Steven Sund had requested that a state of emergency be declared, she said.
Chief Pittman said the Capitol Police Board denied that request and encouraged Mr Sund to contact the National Guard, which she said he did.
Two members of the police board - former House sergeant-at-arms Paul Irving and ex-Senate sergeant-at arms Michael Stenger, have resigned in the wake of the chaos.