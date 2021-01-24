JoJo Siwa: YouTube star 'never been this happy' after coming out
YouTube star JoJo Siwa has told fans she has never been so happy before after coming out on social media.
In a post on Twitter, the teenager shared a photo of herself wearing a T-Shirt with the words 'Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.' printed on it.
She later told fans she was not ready to put a label on her sexuality, but that coming out felt "awesome".
Celebrities including Paris Hilton and Ellen DeGeneres supported the 17-year-old on social media.
Siwa first found fame on the reality show Dance Moms. The American dancer, singer and YouTuber now has millions of followers.
Her tweet on Friday was liked more than one million times.
My cousin got me a new shirt pic.twitter.com/DuHhgRto7b— JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) January 22, 2021
On Saturday, she said in an Instagram Live post that she had "never ever been this happy".
Responding to a fan who asked what "label" she was, she said: "I don't really know this answer. I think humans are awesome. I think humans are really incredible people."
"Right now, I'm super duper happy and I want to share everything with the world, I really do, but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public," she added.
While acknowledging that everyone's experience is different, Siwa said that coming out "has this stigma around it - that it's a really, really, really scary thing, but it's not anymore".
Siwa also said she had "always believed that my person was going to be my person and if that person happened to be a boy great and if that person happened to be a girl great."