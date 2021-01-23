Larry King: Veteran US broadcaster dies aged 87
- Published
Larry King, giant of American broadcasting, has died at the age of 87 in Los Angeles.
He died on Saturday at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, according to Ora Media, a production company he co-founded.
During his six-decade career, which included 25 years hosting his own CNN programme, King interviewed many famous political leaders, celebrities and sports people.
He was treated in hospital for Covid-19 this month, US media say.
The talk show host had faced several health problems in recent years, including heart attacks.
King rose to fame in the 1970s with his radio programme The Larry King Show, on the commercial network Mutual Broadcasting System.
He was then the host of Larry King Live on CNN, between 1985 and 2010, holding interviews with a host of guests.
He also wrote a column for the USA Today newspaper for over 20 years.
Most recently, King hosted another programme, Larry King Now, broadcast on Hulu and RT, Russia's state-controlled international broadcaster.