BBC News

Trump pardons Bannon in final acts of clemency

Published
image copyrightReuters
image captionSteve Bannon is accused of fraud over a fundraising campaign. He denies any wrongdoing

Outgoing US President Donald Trump has pardoned his former adviser Steve Bannon, who is facing fraud charges.

The announcement came just hours before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Mr Trump also granted clemency to more than 70 others in his final hours in office.

A pardon was announced for rapper Lil Wayne and commutations for rapper Kodak Black and former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.

Mr Bannon, who was a key adviser to President Trump during his 2016 campaign, was charged in August last year with fraud over a fundraising campaign to build a wall on the US-Mexico border.

Prosecutors said Mr Bannon and three others defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors in connection with the "We Build the Wall" campaign which raised $25m (£18m). It was alleged Mr Bannon received more than $1m, at least some of which he used to cover personal expenses. He denies the charges and has yet to stand trial.

The White House statement said Mr Bannon had been "an important leader in the conservative movement and is known for his political acumen". It said prosecutors had "pursued" him with charges "related to fraud stemming from his involvement in a political project".

Lil Wayne and Kodak Black have both been prosecuted on weapons charges while Kwame Kilpatrick is serving a 28-year prison term on corruption charges.

It is common for outgoing presidents to issue pardons before they leave the White House.

A pardon cancels a criminal conviction, while a commutation shortens or ends a prison sentence. When it comes to crimes charged in a federal court, the US president has virtually unlimited power to pardon.

Related Topics

  • Donald Trump
  • United States
  • Trump pardons

More on this story

  • Jack Johnson: Trump pardons black heavyweight champion

    Published
    24 May 2018

  • UN criticises Trump's pardons for Blackwater guards jailed over Iraq killings

    Published
    23 December 2020

  • Trump pardons two convicted by Russia investigation

    Published
    23 December 2020

  • Trump and pardons: How many people could be granted clemency?

    Published
    26 November 2020

  • Trump pardons Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Charles Kushner

    Published
    24 December 2020

  • Trump impeachment: When will he go on trial in the Senate?

    Published
    3 days ago

  • Trump: I have 'absolute right' to pardon myself

    Published
    4 June 2018

  • Donald Trump insists he has 'complete power' to pardon

    Published
    22 July 2017

  • Trump impeachment: A very simple guide

    Published
    19 December 2019

  • Russia: The 'cloud' over the Trump White House

    Published
    14 September 2018

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.