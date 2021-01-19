BBC News

Biden says travel bans will stay despite Trump order

US President-elect Joe Biden's spokeswoman says the US will maintain travel bans on the UK, much of the EU and Brazil - despite an order from President Donald Trump to lift them.

The White House decreed on Monday that the entry ban would end on 26 January - six days after Mr Biden takes office.

But Mr Biden's spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, said on Twitter that now was not the time to be easing travel measures.

The US imposed the restrictions on Europe last March.

"On the advice of our medical team, the administration does not intend to lift these restrictions on 1/26," tweeted Ms Psaki, immediately after President Trump's decree was issued.

"In fact, we plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel in order to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19."

Mr Biden is due to be inaugurated on Wednesday.

