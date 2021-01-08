Capitol riot: Trump commits to 'orderly' transition of power
- Published
US President Donald Trump has committed to an "orderly" transition of power a day after his supporters stormed Congress, provoking world condemnation.
Allowed back on Twitter after a suspension, the Republican president decried the rioters' "heinous attack".
He spoke as top Democrats called for him to be removed from office, just 13 days before he is due to step down.
His statement came amid reports that an officer injured in the protests had died.
Four people have already been confirmed dead in Wednesday's mayhem, including a woman shot by a police officer.
Returning to Twitter after a 12-hour freeze of his account as the social media company said his tweets could risk more violence, Mr Trump said: "Now Congress has certified the results a new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th.
"My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation."
He also praised his "wonderful supporters" and promised "our incredible journey is only just beginning".
Mr Trump's remarks on Thursday evening acknowledged his defeat in November's White House election.
In the video he barely touched on his baseless claims of voter fraud that riled up diehard supporters on Wednesday in a rally outside the White House, before they marched to the Capitol and forced their way inside.
The stunning breach of the seat of US government forced Vice-President Mike Pence and lawmakers to be evacuated and postpone for several hours their certification of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's victory over Mr Trump.
On Thursday, the top congressional Democrats, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, urged Mr Pence and Mr Trump's cabinet to remove the president for "his incitement of insurrection."