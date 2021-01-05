Jacob Blake: No police officers charged over Kenosha shooting
- Published
No police officer will face charges over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin - an incident which sparked protests in the US.
Mr Blake was left paralysed from the waist down after being shot several times in the back as he got into a car where his three children were sitting.
The shooting of Mr Blake, a black man, by a white police officer on 23 August aggravated racial tensions.
Two people died and one was injured in another shooting in Kenosha days later.
Kyle Rittenhouse, now 18, denied six charges including first-degree reckless homicide over the shootings when he appeared at a virtual arraignment with his lawyer, Mark Richards, on Tuesday.
He was among many armed civilians who descended on the city in answer to calls from right-wing militia after Jacob Blake was shot.