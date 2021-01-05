BBC News

Republican Lauren Boebert vows to carry handgun to Congress

A newly elected congresswoman has pledged to carry a Glock handgun during her term in Washington DC.

In a video released on Sunday, Republican Lauren Boebert is shown loading a handgun before walking around the city.

"I will carry my firearm in DC and in Congress," she says in the video, which has been viewed over two million times.

But the city's police chief has said he plans to speak to Ms Boebert about the strict rules on carrying firearms.

Ms Boeber owns a restaurant called Shooters Grill in the town of Rifle, Colorado, where members of staff are encouraged to openly carry weapons, as is permitted under the state's laws.

The issue of gun rights formed a key part of her campaign for last November's election.

"Even though I now work in one of the most liberal cities in America, I refuse to give up my rights," Ms Boebert says in the video posted on Twitter on Sunday.

"So as a five-foot tall, 100-pound woman I choose to protect myself legally, because I am my best security."

But police were quick to respond, with Washington DC Police Chief Robert Contee III telling reporters: "That Congresswoman will be subjected to the same penalties as anyone else that's caught on the DC streets carrying a firearm."

While the US constitution enshrines the people's right to keep and bear arms, the rules governing this vary.

Members of Congress are allowed to keep firearms in their offices and transport them in Washington DC, as long as they are not loaded.

However, a permit is needed to carry a gun through the city's streets and weapons from other states must first be registered with local authorities.

Last month, a group of Democratic senators proposed new legislation to tighten existing rules for members of Congress.

