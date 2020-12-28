Hilaria Baldwin denies faking her Spanish heritage
Hilaria Baldwin, TV host and wife of actor Alec Baldwin, has responded to accusations she misled the public about her Spanish heritage.
Ms Baldwin, a popular yoga instructor, has been accused on social media of faking her Spanish accent.
In a response posted to Instagram, Ms Baldwin said she was born in Boston but was partly raised in Spain.
However, her management's biography of her states that she was born on the Spanish island of Mallorca.
She also previously claimed in an interview that she did not move to the United States until she was 19 to attend university in New York.
"I've seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture," Ms Baldwin wrote. "This is something I take very seriously, and for those who are asking - I'll reiterate my story, as I've done many times before.
"I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA. We celebrate both cultures in our home - Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised."
Suspicions started to rise on social media as people claiming to be former classmates of Ms Baldwin in Boston disputed her Spanish accent.
"I went to high school with her," wrote one person. "She was perfectly nice and serious about ballroom dancing. Her name was indeed Hillary Hayward-Thomas and she did not have her current accent."
A video of Ms Baldwin asking how to say cucumber in English has also been widely shared.
But Ireland Baldwin has leapt to her stepmother's defence.
"It's so pathetic that anyone would want to play detective, and dig that deep into someone's life that they don't know, don't know anything about, how they were raised, who they were actually raised by," she said on Instagram.