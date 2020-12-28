Covid: Trump signs relief and spending package into law
- Published
US President Donald Trump has signed into law a coronavirus relief and spending package bill, US media report, averting a partial government shutdown.
Mr Trump had initially refused to sign the bill, saying he wanted to give people bigger one-off payments.
The delay meant that millions of Americans temporarily lost unemployment benefits.
The relief package worth $900bn (£665bn) was approved by Congress after months of negotiation.
It is part of a $2.3tn spending package that includes $1.4tn for normal federal government spending.
Had Mr Trump not signed the bill into law by midnight on Monday, a partial government shutdown would have begun unless legislators passed a stopgap bill.
Unemployment benefits will now be restored.
Mr Trump had been under pressure from both sides of Congress to sign the package into law.
Republican Senator Pat Toomey said the president risked being remembered for "chaos, misery and erratic behaviour".
US President-elect Joe Biden warned of "devastating consequences" if Mr Trump continued to delay signing.
