Nashville explosion: Businesses and celebrities pledge $315,000 reward
Local businesses and TV personalities have offered more than $300,000 (£224,000) to catch those responsible for a camper van blast in Nashville.
Businessman Marcus Lemonis is the latest to donate to a reward pot, pledging $250,000.
The explosion rocked the US city early on Christmas Day, injuring three people and knocking out communications systems across the state of Tennessee.
Possible human remains were later found near the blast site, US media report.
Police believe the powerful blast was caused deliberately. But no motive has yet been established, and no-one has yet claimed responsibility.
"We can't have our streets terrorised like this," tweeted Mr Lemonis, who hosts reality TV show The Profit.
. @MNPDNashville @JohnCooper4Nash I would like to put up a $250,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction inside of your process, of the this Nashville incident. We can’t have our streets terrorized like this. #horror pic.twitter.com/k9fNjRjklZ— Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) December 25, 2020
Reward pledges began on Friday after a local tourism body, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, made an initial contribution of $10,000, later increasing it to $35,000.
Fox Sports host Clay Travis and a shop located near the explosion have also offered a combined $30,000 for information.
What happened in Nashville?
Officers responded to reports of gunshots just before 06:00 local time (12:00 GMT) on Christmas Day in an area of the city known for its restaurants and nightlife.
Shortly afterwards, they found a camper van broadcasting a warning message to leave the area.
The van exploded a few minutes later, the force of the blast knocking an officer off their feet, police said.
It is unclear if anyone was inside the camper van at the time.
Police have now released this image of the van - described by Nashville police as a recreational vehicle (RV) - arriving at the scene early on Friday.
BREAKING: This is the RV that exploded on 2nd Ave N this morning. It arrived on 2nd Ave at 1:22 a.m. Have you seen this vehicle in our area or do you have information about it? Please contact us via Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or online via https://t.co/dVGS7o0m4v. @ATFHQ pic.twitter.com/JNx9sDinAH— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2020
The van blew up outside a building belonging to the telecoms giant AT&T, which also occupies an office tower nearby.
Buildings suffered structural damage, windows were blown out, and trees were felled. Videos posted on social media showed water from damaged pipes running down walls as alarms howled in the background.
Police emergency systems were knocked out across the surrounding state of Tennessee.
Telephone, internet and fibre optic TV services were also disrupted in Tennessee, Mississippi, Kentucky, Alabama and Georgia, according to telecoms firm AT&T.
Flights out of Nashville International Airport were briefly halted as a result of damage done by the blast but have now resumed.
'It felt like a bomb'
A number of people have been taken to the central police precinct for questioning, a spokesman told the Associated Press.
The FBI is leading the investigation and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are involved.
In a tweet Tennessee Governor Bill Lee pledged to supply "all of the resources needed" to investigate what happened and who was behind it.
The White House said President Donald Trump has been briefed on the matter.
Resident Buck McCoy said he was woken up by the blast. He posted a video on Facebook, showing some of the damage done, with alarms howling in the background.
"All my windows, every single one of them got blown into the next room. If I had been standing there, it would have been horrible," Mr McCoy told AP. "It felt like a bomb. It was that big."
