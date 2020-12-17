Deb Haaland: Biden 'picks Native American' for interior post
- Published
US President-elect Joe Biden is to pick a Native American to serve as his interior secretary, US media report.
If confirmed, Congresswoman Deb Haaland will be the first Native American to head an agency which plays a key role in Native American affairs.
Senior Democrat Nancy Pelosi described her New Mexico colleague as one of the most respected members of Congress.
Ms Haaland would play a crucial role in implementing the incoming president's environmental policies.
These include a promise to move the federal government away from fossil fuels.
"It would be an honour to move the Biden-Harris climate agenda forward, help repair the government to government relationship with Tribes that the Trump Administration has ruined, and serve as the first Native American cabinet secretary in our nation's history," Ms Haaland said in a statement quoted in the New York Times.