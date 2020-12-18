The year 2020: A time when everything changed

Conversely, the effects of a virus that originated in China seem only to have emboldened Beijing. Just watch the way it has recently flexed its muscles against Australia, whose crime in the minds of Xi Jinping was to lead calls for an international inquiry into the causes of Covid-19. If this is to be the Chinese century, then the "China virus", as Donald Trump called it, will have hastened its march towards pre-eminence, if only because of its crippling effect on America.