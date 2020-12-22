Will pregnant women receive the Covid-19 vaccine? It depends

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists has urged the UK government to fund research studies on the vaccine and its suitability for pregnant and breastfeeding women. And data will also be collected from pregnant and breastfeeding women in the US who elect to take the vaccine in the coming months. This will come first from the country's healthcare workers - among the first in the US to be eligible - some 330,000 of whom are estimated to be pregnant or breastfeeding.