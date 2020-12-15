LGBT-owned kilt maker denounces kilt-clad Proud Boys
A Virginia kilt producer is "disgusted" that their yellow kilts were worn by the far-right Proud Boys.
Members of the group were seen sporting the bright garments at a pro-Trump rally this weekend in Washington DC.
The Proud Boys are an all-male group of self-proclaimed "Western chauvinists" with a history of street violence.
Verillas - the LGBT-owned brand - says the "nightmare scenario" has forced them to pull the kilts from its shelves.
Extremist groups in the US often adopt or appropriate items of clothing as quasi-uniforms that indicate their allegiance and make them recognisable to others.
Over the weekend, videos on social media showcased a row of Proud Boys in bright yellow Verillas kilts mooning the crowd gathered around them, with "[expletive] antifa" written on their bare bottoms.
Antifa is a group of mostly far-left activists who have repeatedly clashed with the Proud Boys.
Verillas owner Allister Greenbrier - a gay entrepreneur of Scottish descent - expressed shock and dismay that his brand was associated with the group.
"We just felt powerless and frustrated and angry that we saw our products on this group that we see as a hate group," he told US local media. "We just didn't know what to do."
Aside from pulling the offending garment off its racks, the company is also offering free colour exchanges for anybody who had previously purchased its yellow kilts.
In a message on Twitter, it announced a donation of $1,000 (£745) - a sum exceeding the Proud Boys' purchase - to the anti-racism organisation National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).
Disgusted to see members of a fascist terrorist organization wearing our products. We're a LGBTQIA+ owned, operated, designed and lived. We're against everything they stand for. I see $750 of our gear in that picture, and I just gave $1000 to the NAACP to redirect hate to love. pic.twitter.com/der8zVSo7M— Verillas (@Verillas) December 12, 2020
It is not the first time the Proud Boys have caused trouble for a clothing brand.
Earlier this year, British clothing company Fred Perry halted US sales of its polo shirts after the clothing item became a regular part of the Proud Boys' "uniform".