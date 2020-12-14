William Barr: US attorney general to leave post by Christmas
US Attorney General William Barr is stepping down before Christmas, President Donald Trump has announced.
Mr Trump tweeted Mr Barr's resignation letter saying: "Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job!"
Mr Barr's term had been due to end on 20 January, when Mr Trump leaves office.
But an early departure had been predicted after he disputed Mr Trump's unsubstantiated election fraud claims.
Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will serve as acting attorney general, Mr Trump said.
Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020
Mr Barr's letter to the president began by saying he "appreciated the opportunity to update" the president on the Department of Justice's review of voter fraud allegations in the recent elections and "how these allegations will continue to be pursued".
He did not give more details about the review, and praised Mr Trump's achievements in office before ending the letter by saying he will depart from his position on 23 December.