BBC News

US treasury and commerce departments targeted in cyber attack

Published
image copyrightReuters

The US has issued an emergency order after revealing that its treasury and commerce departments had been hacked.

All federal civilian agencies have been told to disconnect from a computer network tool, SolarWinds Orion, being exploited by "malicious actors."

The US has not publicly identified who is behind the attack.

The incident comes less than a week after cyber security firm FireEye disclosed that its hacking tools had been stolen in a breach.

In its order, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (Cisa) said the current hack had a high potential to compromise government systems.

Tech firm SolarWinds, which designed the tool, said on Twitter that users of its Orion platform should upgrade immediately to address a "security vulnerability".

Three people familiar with investigations into the most recent attack told Reuters news agency that Russia is believed to be behind the hack.

In a statement on Facebook, Russia's foreign ministry described the allegations as "baseless."

Related Topics

  • United States
  • Computer hacking

More on this story

  • US cybersecurity firm FireEye hit by 'state-sponsored' attack

    Published
    5 days ago