Covid: Canada joins UK in approving Pfizer vaccine
Canada's health regulator has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, days after the UK became the first country in the world to roll it out.
Health Canada called the authorisation a "critical milestone" in the country's fight against coronavirus.
The agency said the vaccine met its "stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements".
Canada is set to receive up to 249,000 doses of the vaccine this month, AP news agency reports.
In total, the Canadian government has purchased 20 million doses of the vaccine - enough to inoculate 10 million people - with the option to buy 56 million more.
US regulators have confirmed the vaccine is 95% effective, paving the way for it to be approved for emergency use there.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to meet on Thursday to make a formal decision.