Lloyd Austin: Biden 'picks ex-general as defence secretary'

image captionGeneral Lloyd Austin would need a special waiver from Congress because he retired less than seven years ago

US President-elect Joe Biden has chosen retired General Lloyd Austin as his defence secretary, US media report.

If confirmed, Gen Austin, aged 67, would be the first African American to lead the Pentagon.

Gen Austin, who led US Central Command during the Obama administration, would need a congressional waiver as it is less than seven years since he retired.

Mr Biden's reported decision comes two weeks after he announced other senior members of his national security team.

  • What Biden's new foreign policy team tells us

Earlier media reports suggested that the president-elect would nominate veteran Pentagon official Michèle Flournoy for the job. She would have been the first woman to hold the position.

