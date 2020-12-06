BBC News

Fire tears through New York East Village church

image copyrightEPA
image captionChurch staff tweeted about their "overwhelming grief" after the fire

A fire has torn through a 128-year-old church in New York, destroying stained glass windows and the structure inside.

The blaze began early in the morning on Saturday at an empty building next to Middle Collegiate Church.

Nobody was killed but four firefighters suffered minor injuries. The authorities have launched an investigation.

"It's going to be a difficult time for them to rebuild," assistant fire chief John Hodgens reportedly said.

image copyrightEPA
image captionFour firefighters suffered minor injuries tackling the blaze
image copyrightEPA
image captionThe extent of the damage is unclear

The mainstream Protestant church was completed in 1892. It houses the New York Liberty Bell, so called because it rang to celebrate the signing of the US Declaration of Independence in 1776.

It is unclear whether the bell was damaged, or how badly.

On Twitter staff at Middle Collegiate Church thanked people for their support amid their "overwhelming grief".

"The Church is not a building, but buildings matter. This is home," they wrote, and attached a link for people who want to donate.

image copyrightEPA
image captionAuthorities have launched an investigation into the fire
image copyrightEPA
image captionIt seemed to start in a neighbouring building in the East Village before spreading to the 19th Century church

The church is known for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, LGBTQ rights, and efforts to tackle climate change.

"This is our Notre-Dame," congregant Joolz Gemini told the New York Times, referring to the fire that gutted Paris' most famous cathedral in 2019. "Just like them, we will rebuild too."

media captionThere were gasps from the crowd at the moment Notre-Dame’s spire fell

