US Covid rules objector 'hits policeman with car' while fleeing arrest
A US bar owner opposed to coronavirus restrictions has been charged after allegedly hitting a policeman with his car while fleeing arrest.
Daniel Presti, 34, was arrested during a raid on Mac's Public House, in New York City, which was allegedly serving patrons despite closure orders.
He has been released without a bond, according to the Washington Post, but faces 10 charges including assault.
The incident comes amid record-high coronavirus cases and hospitalisations.
The police officer allegedly struck by Mr Presti was released from hospital on Sunday with two fractured shinbones.
In a statement, Mr Presti's lawyers said police did not identify themselves during the raid, which took place in the city's Staten Island neighbourhood. They added that Mr Presti fled out of fear for his life, having had "numerous death threats", according to CBS News.
Mr Presti was arrested earlier this month and his bar was ordered to close after it was found to be serving customers, in violation of lockdown rules introduced in November.
But authorities said the bar was still serving patrons through a backdoor in a neighbouring building.
Mr Presti allegedly hit the deputy and drove for around 100 yards as the deputy was left hanging on the car bonnet.
"Whether it's flouting public health laws or ramming a car into a deputy, this guy clearly has no regard for the lives of others," tweeted Bill Neidhardt, press secretary for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.
In a Facebook post, Mac's Public House criticised the police for "[swarming] him like he [was] a violent felon who murdered someone!"
The bar drew dozens of protesters last week after Mr Presti's initial arrest.
Mac's Public House also declared itself an "autonomous zone" last month, saying it would refuse to abide by any state and city regulations. The term is a nod to the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, a Seattle neighbourhood occupied during protests against racism and police brutality.
Staten Island, traditionally a more conservative area of New York City, was the only one of the city's five boroughs to vote for Republican President Donald Trump is November's elections.
Nationwide, the US has seen a sharp rise in Covid-related infections in recent weeks, a surge that could be partly due to last month's Thanksgiving holiday, when millions of Americans travelled around the country.