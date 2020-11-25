Trump pardons ex-National Security Adviser Flynn
US President Donald Trump has pardoned his former top security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.
The president said the widely expected act of clemency was his "Great Honor".
Flynn was among former aides to President Trump convicted during a justice department investigation into alleged Russian election interference.
He admitted in 2017 to lying to the FBI about contacts with Russia's envoy, then tried to withdraw his plea.